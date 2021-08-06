Hoda Kotb praised by fans in wake of challenging health update Go team go!

Hoda Kotb has been praised by fans for becoming the biggest Team USA fangirl despite battling jetlag following her return to the US.

The TODAY host took to Instagram on Thursday night to share that she couldn't sleep, and that the bonus was that she was "so happy" to watch Jordan Windle take his first dive in the 10m men's event.

"Cant sleep! But here is the bonus: So happy to watch @jordanpiseywindle take his first dive!!!" she shared alongside video of her watching at home.

"You should get Olympic gold for your incredible enthusiasm for Team USA!" commented one fan, as another shared: "Love your enthusiasm for all things Olympic and Team USA."

"You have done such an amazing job covering the Olympics! Welcome Home!" added another.

Hoda garnered a big uptick in her fanbase during her coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for Today over the past two weeks.

Hoda shared video of Jordan's first dive

But she revealed that she'd be leaving Tokyo to return to New York City and go back to work at the Today studio, now that the Olympics were winding down.

She expressed her feelings about it in an emotional post, which included a picture of her waving to the Olympic rings from the balcony of her hotel.

"Tokyo... thank you for showing us such kindness. You were magical. I'll miss you," she wrote in the caption, with a heart, an American flag, and a Japanese flag as accompaniment.

Hoda waved goodbye to Tokyo

The journalist got an immense amount of praise from viewers of the Games and NBC News for her enthusiastic approach towards her job and the participants, plus her general excitement and peppy nature.

She'll be joining her colleagues Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker, who've already returned to the city, back in the studio, not to mention their newly named Olympics mascot, Hinode.

