David Muir melts hearts with adorable new photo The star gave a glimpse into his private life

David Muir doesn't give much away when it comes to his life away from the cameras, so when the handsome news anchor shared a photo with fans on Instagram, they adored it.

David took a break from his TV duties to post an image of someone very special in his life... his beloved dog, Axel.

MORE: Inside David Muir's breathtaking $7million home - complete with its own lake

The 47-year-old picked a prize photo of his gundog looking perfectly poised and a beautiful Jaguar parked behind him.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Robin Roberts gives colourful tour inside her luxury home

His caption read: "He loves a vintage jag," and David's fans overloaded him with comments with many saying the exact same thing.

The pup was praised for having amazing taste, not only in cars but in his owner too. Others marveled at how handsome the dog is, which sparked an influx of responses from people saying: "Like dog, like owner."

MORE: Good Morning America stars' private homes revealed

RELATED: 3 most loving dog breeds for companionship and beating loneliness

The dashing TV star would certainly have been left blushing if he read all the comments calling him: "Gorgeous," and, "handsome".

David's fans branded both dog and owner very handsome

David's post comes at an exciting time, with his America Strong segment being broadcast across all of ABC News programming for the month of September.

Earlier this week, he appeared on GMA3 and was welcomed by the team.

SEE: Amy Robach wows in tiny bikini inside her lavish New York home

READ: 5 naughtiest dog breeds most likely to wreak havoc at home

Amy Robach shared an image on her Instagram feed of her co-hosts with David and captioned it: "A big welcome to @davidmuirabc to the @abcgma3 family - making his debut appearance today to kick off his inspiring and heartwarming #americastrong series on all @abcnews platforms!

David adores his dog Axel

"I never miss David’s incredible stories of ordinary Americans doing extraordinary work on @abcworldnewstonight."

Her fans rushed to comment and David proved to be very popular among Amy's social media followers.

"I watch ABC news because of David and love GMA to start off my morning," wrote one, while another added: "He's the reason I watch World News Tonight."

David's latest career achievement will be added to a celebrated resume as an anchor on American news. In addition to America Strong, he hosts the nightly news on ABC and presents 20/20 too. His work has earned him a string of Emmy awards and he only seems to be gaining in popularity.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.