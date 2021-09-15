Robin Roberts faces worrying time concerning much-loved rescue dog The Good Morning America star is the doting owner of Lukas the dog

Robin Roberts love nothing more than spending her weekends with her partner Amber Laign and their rescue dog Lukas, but recently made a worrying discovery about her four-legged friend.

MORE: Robin Roberts unveils hair transformation during celebratory career moment

On the dog's official Instagram account, which is run by Robin and Amber, it was revealed that Lukas has heartworm.

Heartworm disease is a serious and potentially fatal disease in dogs.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts shares glimpse inside colourful home with rescue dog Lukas

Alongside a picture of Lukas sitting in the garden at the couple's home in Connecticut, the post read: "Today I head to the vet to start my treatment for heartworm.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares emotional details of new job in poignant post

MORE: Robin Roberts returns to GMA for exciting new project with co-star

"Please say a lil prayer as my recovery will take some time. I do know one thing for certain… I'm in great hands with @roaringbrookpetcare. Definitely no squirrel chasing for the next 2 months."

Robin Roberts' pet dog Lukas has heartworm

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to Lukas, with one writing: "So sorry to hear this! Hope all goes well, heartworm sucks," while another wrote: "Oh no! Did he get that from a squirrel? So sorry Robin." A third added: "Praying for a speedy recovery."

MORE: Robin Roberts wows in poolside photo with partner Amber to mark special celebration

MORE: Robin Roberts enjoys memorable send-off as she exits GMA

In a follow-up post, Lukas was pictured resting on a cushion after his trip to the vets. "Never has my @bestfriendsbysheri bed felt so comfy. Resting and recovering. Thank you all for the love and support not only for me but my mamas too," the caption read.

Robin Robert and Amber Laign adopted Lukas in 2015

Robin and Amber adore their rescue dog, who they got in 2015. The GMA star previously joked on Ellen that her dog had more Instagram followers than her.

MORE: Robin Roberts marks end of an era with partner Amber as she returns to GMA studio

MORE: Robin Roberts announces courageous career move in emotional post

It was Lara Spencer, Robin's GMA co-star, that helped the couple find Lukas. Amber had been looking for a new dog after the death of her beloved pet, and Lara took the couple to North Shore Animal League America in Port Washington, New York, to find their new four-legged friend.

Robin and Amber have been together for 16 years

The centre identifies itself as the largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organisation in the world. Amber and Robin had both suffered the loss of their dogs before going to find Lukas – with Amber's dog Frances dying two years beforehand, and Robin's dog Jack passing away earlier that year.

MORE: Robin Roberts reveals inspiring change at work alongside Michael Strahan

MORE: Everything you need to know about GMA's dashing new host David Muir

Lukas – a Tibetan spaniel-papillon mix - caught the attention of the couple when they went to the animal centre, and they have been inseparable ever since.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.