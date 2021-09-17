Robin Roberts delighted fans with a new photo she shared on her social media of a rarely seen member of her family.

The Good Morning America host posted on Instagram a picture of her niece's daughter, Salleigh, as she smiled for the camera with a book in hand.

Robin revealed that she shared the picture for a heartfelt reason as she explained that her great-niece was inspired by a new book she just read.

In the caption, she wrote, "My niece's little girl Salleigh enjoyed reading @AmandacGorman's new children's book #ChangeSings. Just one way Amanda's been keeping busy since she spoke at the inauguration earlier this year.

"In tonight's @abc2020 special #BraveEnough we get to know more about this talented poet."

Fans immediately started gushing over the picture of Salleigh, with many simply bombarding the comments with heart emoji after heart emoji.

Robin revealed that her great-niece enjoyed reading Amanda Gorman's book

One fan commented, "She is ADORABLE," with another echoing the sentiment, saying, "What a beautiful little girl. Can't wait! Love you." A third added, "OMG OMG OMG HOW INCREDIBLY ADORABLE AND POWERFUL."

While Robin has occasionally shared pictures of her family, none make an appearance more than her partner Amber Laign.

Taking to Instagram recently, the GMA star shared a lovely photo of the pair posing by the pool during their vacation to celebrate her girlfriend's birthday.

In the caption, the 60-year-old revealed just how special Amber was to her, and how her partner had been "overwhelmed" by the vast amount of birthday messages she had received.

The journalist shared pictures of her partner to wish her a happy birthday

She wrote, "Wishing my sweet Amber a very Happy Birthday! She keeps saying how overwhelmed she is by all the love she’s receiving from family and friends.

"I told her all the love & goodness she gives out every day to so many is being returned to her tenfold. Count my blessings every day to have this incredible soul in my life."

