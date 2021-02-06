Lisa Faulkner reveals she needs x-ray after osteopath visit The former EastEnders star took to Instagram

Lisa Faulkner has revealed that her osteopath has advised her to get an x-ray.

The famous cook took to Instagram on Saturday to tell her followers that she paid the specialist a visit "because of my ribs", adding that she's unsure how she will get an x-ray during lockdown.

The former EastEnders star could be seen strolling outside wrapped up in a warm coat as she explained to the camera: "I've just been to see the osteopath because of my ribs. He thinks now I'm going to need an x-ray. How am I going to get an x-ray in lockdown?"

Over the last few months, the famous mum has been honest with her social media followers about how the lockdown is affecting her mentally.

In January, the 48-year-old even opened up about a particularly difficult day she'd had.

Sharing a photo of herself in the bath, Lisa wrote: "Lost my rag a little (or a lot) today tried to keep so calm and upbeat all day and then I lost it. And then I beat myself up for losing it. And then I remembered we are in a pandemic and we are all going to lose it at times. We wouldn't be human otherwise.

"So I apologised to my family and sloped off to have a bath. Life is tough at the moment but the lovely thing about being human is that you can take a deep breath and start afresh with a new day or hour or minute.

"I suppose what I’m trying to say is that it's ok not to be ok all of the time. Oh and a bath solves a lot of things in my book! Sending love to you all x."

