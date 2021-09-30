Peter Andre has paid a heartwarming tribute to his sister, Debbie, just days after his ex-wife Katie Price was arrested for a drink-driving-related offence.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the singer revealed his gratitude towards his sibling who is looking after their parents back home in Australia.

"Just thinking about my awesome sister who is in Australia looking after mum and dad whilst we wait to be able to travel there," he wrote. "Love you sis so much. Thank you for being there for them. Soon hopefully [heart emojis]. @the.beauty.couture #family."

Fans flocked to the comment section, with one writing: "Aw bless, hope you get to see them soon Peter xx." Another said: "You both look so alike, very beautiful."

Some even thought that Debbie resembles Peter's eldest daughter, Princess. "Princess looks like your sister! Especially in this picture," one post read, while another agreed: "I thought the same!"

Peter shared this throwback snap of his sister Debbie on Thursday

The Mysterious Girl star was raised in Australia but has not been able to visit his parents as much as he would like due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Last year, he shared his worries about his mum and dad – who are both in their 80s – should either of them fall ill, and again shared how grateful he was that his sister was close to them. Speaking to MailOnline, Peter said: "What if they need me? It is such an intense feeling… The only saving grace is that my sister is there."

Meanwhile, Peter's ex-wife made headlines this week. Katie, 43, was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Tuesday and a short time later her family released a statement admitting they had been "concerned" about her wellbeing "and overall mental health" for some time.

Her friends and family were quick to react to the family statement, with Junior, 16, writing: "Love you mum," followed by a red heart emoji. Princess, 14, who Peter lovingly calls Bister, added: "Love you mum so much."

