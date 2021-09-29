Peter Andre and Katie Price's children send their support to their mum following arrest The star suffered a car accident and was later arrested

Peter Andre's children, Junior and Princess, have publicly expressed their support for their mum Katie Price following her arrest on Tuesday morning.

MORE: Peter Andre's wife Emily melts hearts as she reveals son Theo's sweet 'first'

Katie, 43, was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Tuesday and a short time later her family released a statement admitting they had been "concerned" about her wellbeing "and overall mental health" for some time.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre's daughter Princess heads back to school

"Today our worst fears nearly came true," the family statement said. "As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs. We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone.

READ: Peter Andre thrills fans with heartwarming video of 'supportive' son Junior

RELATED: Peter Andre's daughter Princess looks beautiful as she heads back to school

"We would kindly ask that the media and wider public give Kate the time and space she needs to seek the necessary treatment, so that she can hopefully return to the Kate we know and love as a mother, daughter and sister."

The family released a statement on her Instagram account

Her friends and family were quick to react to the statement, with Junior, 16, writing: "Love you mum," followed by a red heart emoji.

Princess, 14, who Peter lovingly calls Bister, added: "Love you mum so much."

Katie's accident took place in the early hours of the morning. A statement from Sussex Police said at the time: "Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6.20am on Tuesday (September 28).

Katie appeared on GMB just a day before her car accident

"A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

"The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged."

A statement from the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said: "South East Coast Ambulance was called at approximately 6.30am to reports of an RTC on the B2135 at Partridge Green.

"One ambulance crew attended the scene and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to hospital."