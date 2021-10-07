Starstruck Lorraine Kelly on meeting the fabulous Stanley Tucci

In her exclusive HELLO! diary, Lorraine Kelly opens up about meeting the fabulous Stanley Tucci, who has just released his new culinary-focused memoir. Find out what the pair chatted about below...

It's always a joy to talk to Hollywood stars either on Zoom, or at a "junket" in a posh hotel room where we are all wheeled in every ten minutes to chat to the A lister about their new movie. What is really extra special though, is when a star comes into the studio for a live interview. The atmosphere crackles and everyone gets more than a bit giddy. I know I do.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly was delighted to interview Stanley Tucci

We were all hugely excited when Stanley Tucci came on the show this week to talk about his brilliant new book "TASTE. My life through food". It's not your average autobiography. Instead, it's told through Stanley's love of grub from when he was a little boy enjoying his mum's fabulous Italian cooking, to making glorious meals for the cast and crew on his film sets.

Stanley recently won an EMMY for his travel and food show "Searching for Italy" beating Harry and Meghan's controversial interview with Oprah.

Lorraine with Stanley on her ITV show

He also talked candidly about his oral cancer diagnosis back in 2019 and how he couldn't eat properly due to the radiation treatment to zap the tumour, and how he lost his sense of taste, a nightmare for anyone, but especially for Stanley who loves to cook and feed his guests and enjoy fun evenings full of food, wine and good conversation.

His friends including Ryan Reynolds and Colin Forth rallied round, visiting him while he recovered and keeping his spirits up. Thankfully he is now cancer-free and doing well.

Stanley has just released his new book

Stanley also kept all of us entertained (and slightly sozzled) during lockdown with his wonderful online videos demonstrating how to mix the perfect cocktail. His take on the traditional Negroni is absolutely fantastic, and he has created a Christmas cosmopolitan that will get you through the big day and help with the stress of annoying family members. It's all in the book along with some brilliant recipes for his favourite dishes.

I'm also indebted to him for sending me the ingredients to make a classic dry martini in the comfort of my own home. He even included the olives and a proper martini glass. Right after our interview, Stanley flew to Italy to make the second series of "Searching for Italy", but he hasn't turned his back on the movies as he will be starring in the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic, playing her long-time manager Clive Davis.

His book is out now, and the only problem is I guarantee you will be ravenously hungry while you read, and craving Stanley's pasta.