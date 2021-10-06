Lorraine Kelly shares rare loved-up snap with husband Steve Smith – fans react The couple have been married for 29 years

Lorraine Kelly and her husband Steve Smith have been going strong for 29 years but the presenter rarely shows pictures of her husband on Instagram.

MORE: A look back on Lorraine Kelly's wedding day

On Wednesday, however, she surprised her fans with a loved-up photo of the pair taken during a trip to India, and they could not have looked happier.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine takes us behind-the-scenes as she interviews Daniel Craig

"FIVE years ago to the day. When we could travel with ease - an amazing experience. A beautiful country. Can't wait to return. #india #tajmahal #adventures #travel," she wrote alongside the picture of them in front of the Taj Mahal.

READ: GMB stars' private health battles revealed: Kate Garraway, Lorraine Kelly, Susanna Reid, more

RELATED: Lorraine Kelly looks so stylish in slim-fitting trousers

"Oh wow, beautiful pic," wrote a follower, whilst another added: "Gorgeous."

Lorraine and Steve at the Taj Mahal

A third gave the 61-year-old the ultimate compliment, writing: "You've not aged at all in five years xx."

Lorraine and Steve recently celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram on their special day, the star gushed over 'my Steve'.

Accompanied by a smiley selfie, the journalist wrote: "Happy Anniversary to my Steve – the kindest, funniest and most generous man. Still making me laugh after 29 years!"

The couple married on 5 September 1992, and Lorraine has often spoken out about her big day, admitting the one thing she regrets is her choice of wedding dress. "At my wedding, it was such a small one, it was wee, it really was," she said.

The couple have one child together, daughter Rosie

"All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers. There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional. My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it."

Lorraine has also previously shared her secrets to a happy marriage, telling Femail her advice is: "I say don’t take each other for granted and make each other laugh."