Strictly's Katie McGlynn's love life: everything you need to know The actress has been linked to Giovanni Pernice

Katie McGlynn, who played Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street, has swapped the cobbles for the dancefloor, appearing in the 2021 cast of Strictly Come Dancing. From her current dating status through to her former romantic connection with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, here's everything you need to know about her love life…

Does Katie McGlynn have a boyfriend?

It is believed the actress is single at the moment after splitting from her boyfriend Benji Roberts a couple of years ago.

Katie McGlynn is reportedly single

What is Katie McGlynn's relationship with Lee Bennett?

Lee Bennett is someone who features in a lot of Katie's Instagram photos (@katiexmcglynn) and that's because the pair are best friends. On Valentine's Day this year, the star penned a short poem to Lee. She wrote: "Roses are red, violets are blue. Who needs a man when I have a GBF like you?"

Katie's bestie Lee features a lot on her social media channels

Has Katie McGlynn dated Giovanni Pernice?

Back in 2017, Katie and Strictly professional Giovanni Pernice were romantically linked, but despite the rumours, nothing was ever officially confirmed. Perhaps sparing Katie's blushes, Katie was paired up with Gorka Marquez for her stint on the show this year and not forced to dance with her supposed former flame.

Katie has been partnered up with Gorka Marquez

Katie and Gorka sadly found themselves in the bottom two in week three of Strictly alongside Nina Wadia and Neil Jones and had to dance again to fight for their place in the competition. Ultimately, the judges chose to save Gorka and Katie.

Taking to Instagram along with a snapshot of the pair together, Gorka wrote: "Well… that was intense. Not the best feeling to be in the dance off but I couldn't be prouder of you @katiemcglynn and how you gave your everything on that dance floor. Sorry to see @mr_njonesofficial and @nina.wadia leave, they had so much to give to the show."

