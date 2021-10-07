Strictly star Gorka Marquez showcases his back tattoo - and it's HUGE The dance pro has a number of inkings

It's no secret that Gorka Marquez has a number of tattoos on his body - but the largest by far is the impressive inking covering his back.

MORE: Strictly's Gorka Marquez breaks silence on 'tension' with Katie McGlynn

The Strictly star took to Instagram this week to share a number of photos showing him working out at the gym, and inadvertently also showcased the large design on his back as he faced away from the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gorka Marquez and daughter have adorable argument

The tattoo comprises of a realistic tiger's face - which he has used to cover up a previous tattoo of his name - with a Buddha seated at the base of Gorka's spine.

READ: Gorka Marquez breaks silence on Strictly's vaccine situation

MORE: Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson's home could be a wellness retreat – inside

The 31-year-old is also known to have a full sleeve on his right arm as well as the word 'Love' tattoed across his hand and an infinity symbol on his finger.

Gorka revealed his impressive back tattoo in an Instagram photo

The series of gym photos show Gorka and trainer Sara Sigmunds giving it their all with their final two snapshots showing the pair looking exhausted at the end of their workout. "Dancer VS Crossfiter workout," Gorka explained in the caption.

READ: Tom Fletcher's son Buddy's reaction to his dad missing Strictly revealed

MORE: Who is Craig Revel Horwood's partner? Get the details

"Guess who win? Of course @sarasigmunds kick my ass but was fun to train with her. Round two is the Dance one!!!"

The Strictly star enjoyed an intense workout with Sara Sigmunds

As well as regular workouts, Gorka has been focusing on his upcoming appearance on Strictly with partner Katie McGlynn.

The pair are set to dance the American Smooth to Cruella De Vil from Disney's Cruella in honour of the show's Movie Week.

READ: Tilly Ramsay on her perfect partnership with Nikita and dad Gordon's fatherly advice

MORE: James and Ola Jordan's Strictly verdict: Tom's COVID, Tilly's surprise and their weakest couple prediction

No doubt, they will pull out all the stops after finding themselves in the bottom two last week. The couple scored 21 points for their Jive and had to fight for their place in the competition in the dance-off against Nina Wadia and Neil Jones.

Gorka and Katie will be hoping to impress the judges on Saturday

Ultimately, the latter were sent home - but it wasn’t an easy decision for the judges. Head judge Shirley Ballas had the deciding vote, choosing to save Katie and Gorka, although she called it "one of the closest battles I think we've ever had in a dance-off".

She went on: "Neither couple had mistakes so I've decided to go with the couple who had more advanced technical actions in their dance and that couple is Katie and Gorka."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.