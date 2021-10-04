Strictly's Gorka Marquez breaks silence on 'tension' with Katie McGlynn and their first dance off He also paid tribute to Nina Wadia and Neil Jones

Gorka Marquez and Katie McGlynn narrowly made it through to week three of Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday.

The couple found themselves in the bottom two alongside Nina Wadia and Neil Jones and had to dance again to fight for their place in the competition. Ultimately, the judges chose to save Gorka and Katie - and Gorka has now broken his silence.

Taking to Instagram along with a snapshot of the pair together, Gorka wrote: "Well… that was intense.

"Not the best feeling to be in the dance off but I couldn't be prouder of you @katiemcglynn and how you gave your everything on that dance floor. Sorry to see @mr_njonesofficial and @nina.wadia leave, they had so much to give to the show."

Gorka and Katie have made it through to week three of Strictly

The 31-year-old continued: "Thank you to everybody who voted and supported us, it means the world. We'll keep working hard and giving our best. And to those who think that we aren't getting on, keep thinking it [thumbs up and crying laughing emois]."

Hollyoaks star Katie, 28, was quick to respond, telling the Spanish pro: "We've got this!!! Thanks for being the best partner and bring on MOVIE WEEK!!"

The couple found themselves in the bottom two with Neil and Nina

Neil also reacted to Gorka's sweet message writing, "Love you guys!" while Gorka's partner Gemma Atkinson - with whom he shares two-year-old daughter Mia - shared two raised hands emojis.

Neil and Nina were the first couple to leave Strictly 2021. Judges were divided in their opinion with Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse choosing to save Gorka and Katie while Anton du Beke voted for Nina and Neil.

Nina and Neil became the first couple to leave the 2021 series

Head judge Shirley Ballas had the deciding vote, choosing to save Katie and Gorka, although she called it "one of the closest battles I think we've ever had in a dance-off".

She went on: "Neither couple had mistakes so I've decided to go with the couple who had more advanced technical actions in their dance and that couple is Katie and Gorka."

