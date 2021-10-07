Aljaz Skorjanec melts hearts with adorable photo ahead of family reunion The Strictly star is a devoted uncle!

Aljaz Skorjanec showed off his sweet side once again on Wednesday when he paid tribute to some very special people in his life in honour of an important celebration.

The Strictly pro took to Instagram, where he gushed about his niece and sister in a sweet post that celebrated their birthdays.

Sharing a heart-melting photo of his sister Lara with her oldest child, three-year-old Zala, as they made a cake while wearing matching white hair bows, the star penned an emotional message.

It began: "Happy Birthday to these two leading ladies in my life! @laraljubic one of my favourite [roles] in my life is to be your big brother."

Aljaz went on: "My little Zala.. Your uncle loves you! Can’t wait to see u both after almost two years. I miss U [blue heart emoji]."

The dancer's co-stars were among the first to comment, with Gorka Marquez writing: "Stop it!! Happy birthday to both of you!!!"

Aljaz shared the adorable photo to Instagram

Karen Hauer also chimed in, adding: "Happy birthday!!!!"

Aljaz's other followers also expressed their love for the photo and the star's post, with their comments including: "The bows," "Happy birthday princess," and: "Awww, you're very blessed, you will be so excited to see them."

One of the challenges of the pandemic for Aljaz and his wife, former Strictly star Janette Manrara, has been the difficulty seeing family members.

Aljaz and Janette are longtime partners on and off the dancefloor

Aljaz is originally from Slovenia while Janette is a Miami native. Despite that, though, Aljaz clearly remains a devoted uncle.

He has previously spoken to HELLO! about his bond with Zala and his desire to become a dad one day, saying: "She's beautiful, a little angel. I'm obsessed with kids…

"If someone had told me five years ago that my little sister was going to have a baby before me, I wouldn't have believed them. But I feel everything comes at the right time when it's supposed to come."

