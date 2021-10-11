Coleen Rooney shows off recent weight loss during day out with friends The star was supporting friend Davinia Taylor

Coleen Rooney is a busy mum to four boys - Kai, 11, Klay, eight, Kit, five, and three-year-old Cass - but last week she took time out of her busy family schedule to spend a fun afternoon with some "beautiful ladies", including friend Davinia Taylor.

The 35-year-old looked stunning for the outing, opting for a pair of grey jeans and a blue blouse. She finished off her look with her hair half up and gold hoop earrings.

"Loved seeing these beautiful ladies yesterday to celebrate @daviniataylor’s new book," she wrote alongside the photo, which was taken on Friday and showed her posing next to Davinia, makeup artist Cassie Lomas and stylist Lorraine McCulloch.

Coleen's followers loved the rare photo of the star, with one commenting: "Looking stunningly beautiful as always Coleen," whilst a second added: "Loving your outfit Coleen."

Coleen looked stunning in jeans and a blouse

A third noted: "You look lovely...and so slim too."

Whilst Wayne's wife usually shares pictures of her children, last month she delighted fans by sharing two rare pictures showing her and brothers Anthony and Joe taking part in cold water therapy, which according to their therapist "Kev" is "highly beneficial in so many ways, from sports injuries to even helping severe PTSD or anxiety sufferers step away from prescribed medication".

Of her experience, Coleen wrote on Instagram: "What a way to start the week... Monday morning in freezing cold water. I loved it…. thanks so much @breatheolution for guiding us through it and making us more aware of how important the way we breathe is."

The mother-of-four with her two brothers, Anthony and Joe

Therapist Kev also shared several pictures of the family's day out and added: "Huge thank you to @coleen_rooney and brothers @anto.72.mcloughlin and the lovely Joe for heading over for a session last week.

"The water was a lot of fun and all three of you were just super tough in that cold and as an evidently close family held each other together beautifully through the tricky sensations and nervous system shifting."

He added: "Thanks for sharing your stories and creating some magical space with me down at rustic river and of course putting your trust in me as your guide. Much love to you all. Kev."