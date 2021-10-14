Today star Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts left fans feeling emotional with her latest social media post as she paid a special tribute.

The ABC journalist shared a throwback featuring a picture of her with two of her sisters, Janet and Bennie, right before her wedding.

She talked in the caption about the close bond they share while also getting emotional about the loss of Bennie, who passed away in 2009.

Deborah wrote: "Thursday thoughts…thinking about family today. Specifically, my sisters. Ran across this pic of Janet and Bennie, my idols while growing up.

"When I hear Motown tunes I'm transported back to our small home and their grooving to the radio and turn table with LPs spinning. Both dreaming of singing…belting out Diana Ross and Dionne Warwick top hits.

"We took this pic just before my wedding 26 years ago. Bennie sang the Lord's Prayer. While we've lost her, I cherish these beautiful memories! #sisters are everything #tbt."

Fans shared their support for Deborah by flooding the comments with heart emojis and gushed over the photograph as well.

Deborah remembered her sister Bennie as she reflected on family memories

A friend commented: "Oh my gosh!!!!!!! Look at you guys! Love you all so much," which Deborah responded to with heart emojis.

One fan wrote: "Family is everything, love this, and the back story," with another saying: "I appreciate your posts/memories," and a third adding: "Sisters one of God's greatest gifts."

The 20/20 journalist shares a close relationship with all of her siblings and is a family person through and through.

She recently revealed that she was having an emotional time with another member of her family, specifically her son, 19-year-old Nick.

The family took a road trip to check out college campuses for Nick

Deborah shared pictures of her and husband Al driving Nick to visit a college campus, as she mentioned that he was looking at colleges to attend and she got emotional about how quickly he was growing up.

