Today's Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts took to social media to share an important family milestone that they were on the cusp of achieving.

Deborah shared pictures on her Instagram of the two with their son Nick in the car, off to visit colleges the 19-year-old was looking at attending

The moment was clearly an emotional one for the ABC journalist as she captioned the post with: "College visit road trip! Just the first one. Is this really happening," adding a teary-eyed emoji.

WATCH: Al Roker celebrates son Nick's 19th birthday

Al shared a picture of the same moment on his own social media, writing: "A family #collegevisit #roadtrip The first of a few college visits."

The emotional moment had fans exclaiming how quickly time flew by as they had seen Nick grow up before their eyes, with one commenting: "So wonderful. You have loved him to independence."

Another wrote: "What?? Wishing Nick all the best. Way to go Nick!!!" A third added: "Awww time goes by so fast!!! This is awesome!!!"

Al, Deborah, and Nick took some time off to visit colleges

Deborah also included a second picture of Al and Nick on a college campus with their adorable dog, Pepper, in tow.

Quite a few of her followers were excited to see their pet make the trip as well, as one fan wrote: "Love that Pepper gets to go too," and another hilariously added: "That's awesome! Will pepper be going to school??"

It was just recently that the husband and wife journalist duo celebrated another milestone in their son's life, that being his return to high school.

Deborah revealed that her son was going back to school with a few pictures she shared, including one of Nick sat down for breakfast, smiling and giving the camera two thumbs up, and another of the 19-year-old as he was heading out the door, backpack slung over his shoulder.

The 19-year-old will soon be moving away from home

"Monday moment," she wrote. "What high school senior will stop long enough for a back to school pic? The answer is… this one! Go get 'em Nick #proudmom #kind #kid."

