Robin Roberts' uncharacteristic pose gets the best reaction from her GMA co-stars

Robin Roberts is renowned for her upbeat personality and is always smiling but practised a very different pose in a recent social media post.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share a fun photo of herself pouting alongside Victoria Beckham – who was a guest on the show earlier in the week.

In the caption, she wrote: "Enjoyed having @victoriabeckham join us on @goodmorningamerica to talk fashion, family and her new beauty line…she is lovely in so many ways. As you can tell I’m doing my best to strike a 'cheeky Posh' pose. Link in bio."

WATCH: Robin Roberts bids farewell to Good Morning America

Robin's co-stars including Ginger Zee and Lara Spencer were quick to react on the star's pose.

"I am glad we practiced it – you got it down," Ginger wrote, while Lara responded: "Wowza!"

Other fans also commented on Robin's pout, with one writing: "You clearly exceeded the expectation on this assignment with the pose," while another wrote: "You did it better Robin."

The news anchor has been working on GMA since 1983 and has interviewed many famous faces during her time on the show, from Jennifer Aniston to Barack Obama.

Robin is completely committed to her job too, and even spends the weekdays living apart from her long-time partner Amber Laign, in order to easily commute to the GMA studios.

The star has an apartment in Manhattan, and a country home in Connecticut, where Amber lives full-time with their rescue dog Lukas.

Robin previously joked that living apart from Amber was the secret to their happy long-lasting relationship.

The journalist opened up about her living situation in her book, Everybody's Got Something, in 2014.

She wrote: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!"

The couple have been together for 16 years after being set up by a mutual friend on a blind date.

