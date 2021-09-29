Robin Roberts feels fan love as she reveals incredible career news March 2022 can't come soon enough!

Robin Roberts started off the day on Good Morning America in the best possible way as she made a major announcement.

The journalist and television producer revealed that her fourth book was on the way, and that it would be coming to stores as soon as March of 2022. She revealed the news on her social media and prior to that, made the official announcement during her segment of GMA.

Robin shared a picture of the cover of her book, titled Brighter By the Day: Waking Up to New Hopes and Dreams, on her social feed.

She shared more about her incredible news in the caption of her post, writing, "Excited to share that my new book #BrighterByTheDay will be released March 2022

"Working with collaborative writer Michelle Burford certainly brightened my days and grateful once again to Gretchen Young and @grandcentralpub for being my partners in hopes of lifting readers spirits."

Robin announced that she had a new book coming out soon

She talked more about the big news on GMA with her co-hosts Michael Strahan and George Stephanopolous as the cover of her book was broadcast at Times Square in the morning.

The 60-year-old revealed that the book came from learning how to wake up each day feeling positive and believing that things would be good, and was also inspired by her early morning wisdom sessions with her glam fam that she shares on social media.

She was instantly inundated with praise and love from fans and colleagues as she made the news live, with one commenting, "Amazing! Can't wait to read it!"

Another wrote, "This announcement perked me right up this morning!! I can't wait to read," with a third also adding, "This is fantastic news and I'm so excited for you!" Many others sent congratulatory messages as well.

The journalist revealed that her morning glam fam sessions were part of the inspiration for her book

The book is Robin's fourth major publication, following From the Heart: Seven Rules to Live By, an updated version titled From the Heart: Eight Rules to Live By, and Everybody's Got Something. She's written several other sports-related books as well.

