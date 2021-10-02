GMA's Robin Roberts wows in sporty outfit to make surprising revelation about her past Who knew?

Robin Roberts is a woman of many talents and there's now another one we can add to her list. The Good Morning America host wowed her fans in a short tennis outfit she wore for a photo on Instagram and she explained all in the caption.

Robin showed off her toned physique in the sporty get-up and wrote: "Yes, I played hoops in college @oursoutheastern but did you know my original scholarship there was for tennis! Time to hit the courts. #saturdayvibes."

Many of her fans were completely unaware of her past and commented: "Wow, did not know," and, "is there anything you didn't do?" Others remarked on her outfit, calling it, "so cute," and, "adorable".

Robin has a very sporty past and was a sportscaster for ESPN for 15 years. She was also inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

She's achieved so much in her decorated career and recently celebrated more exciting news.

The journalist and television producer revealed that her fourth book was on the way, and that it would be coming to stores as soon as March of 2022.

Robin had a scholarship for tennis

She revealed the news on her social media and prior to that, made the official announcement during her segment of GMA.

Robin shared a picture of the cover of her book, titled Brighter By the Day: Waking Up to New Hopes and Dreams, on her social feed.

Robin lives with her partner Amber Laign

She shared more about her incredible news in the caption of her post, writing, "Excited to share that my new book #BrighterByTheDay will be released March 2022.

"Working with collaborative writer Michelle Burford certainly brightened my days and grateful once again to Gretchen Young and @grandcentralpub for being my partners in hopes of lifting reader's spirits."

