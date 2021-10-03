Robin Roberts reunites with her family on emotional day as fans send their support The GMA star is from a close-knit family

Robin Roberts is from an incredibly close family and came together with her three siblings over the weekend for an emotional day.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram on Sunday to share an incredibly rare photo of herself with her three siblings attending a funeral of a close family member.

In the picture, the TV star stood alongside her sisters and brother, and was happy to be reunited with them, despite the difficult circumstances.

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts shares glimpse inside gorgeous country home

In the caption, Robin wrote: "Reunited and it feels so good to be with my sibs. We’re together to join family/friends of our dear Cousin Frank who recently passed away….today we gather to celebrate his incredible life."

Fans were quick to offer their support to the journalist, with one writing: "Condolences to you and your family," while another wrote: "Sorry for your loss." A third added: "So sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family my condolences and prayers."

Robin and her siblings at their beloved family member's funeral

The TV anchor is the youngest of four children, and has older siblings Sally-Ann, Lawrence Jr and Dorothy.

The family were raised by dad Lawrence – who was a pilot with the Tuskegee Airmen, and mom Lucimarian.

Tragically Lawrence passed away in 2004, while Lucimarian died in 2012.

Robin with sister Sally-Ann on GMA

Robin's family were all there for her following her health battles, and Sally-Ann was even the star's donor when she needed a bone marrow transplant.

At the time in 2013, the much-loved TV presenter publically thanked her sister for "the gift of life" in a post that marked 100 days since her bone marrow transplant.

She wrote: "I am grateful to God, my doctors and nurses for my restored good health. I am grateful for my sister, Sally-Ann, for being my donor and giving me the gift of life."

The GMA star with long-term partner Amber Laign

Robin has an incredibly busy schedule but sees her family as much as she can. In the week, the star lives in Manhattan where she is close to the ABC studios to co-anchor Good Morning America, as well as her various other journalistic projects.

Most weekends, the star can be found in Connecticut, where she enjoys spending quality time with her partner Amber Laign and their rescue dog Lukas.

