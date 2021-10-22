Louise Redknapp breaks social media silence following Jamie's surprise wedding to Frida Andersson Louise and Jamie separated in 2017 after 19 years together

Louise Redknapp has finally broken her social media silence, five days after it was revealed that ex-husband Jamie married Frida Andersson in a surprise wedding in London.

MORE: Louise Redknapp and her youngest son look like hair twins in rare snap

The singer had last posted over the weekend, two days before the nuptials. On Thursday, she shared a picture of herself alongside some young students and promoted her partnership with a British mobile network operator whilst talking about parenting.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp shares video of son finding out she was on The Masked Dancer

Fans rushed to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

READ: Frank and Christine Lampard celebrate Jamie Redknapp's wedding in style - see photos

RELATED: Sandra and Harry Redknapp share pictures from inside Jamie's surprise wedding to Frida

"Absolutely stunning," said one, whilst a second added: "Fantastic, well done. You're amazing."

Louise's eldest son with Jamie, Charley, is 17 years old

A third sent in their well-wishes following the news of Jamie's marriage. "Great initiative, Louise. And hugs to you with the shock of this week's events."

"Keep smiling," remarked a fourth.

Louise and Jamie, who share sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 12, separated in 2017 after 19 years together and were officially divorced in 2018.

Last year, Louise revealed in her autobiography that she regrets not putting more effort into trying to save the relationship.

"I wish I'd tried. I want to say to anyone thinking of running: Just slow down. Don't run," she wrote. "Because once you run too fast, you can't make up the ground you've lost.

Louise posing alongside her youngest son Beau

"Stop, say what you need, say what you think, don't be afraid to say what's really going on. You don't have to be quiet."

Jamie and Frida began dating in August 2020 and just nine months later it was reported that the couple were expecting their first child together. Frida confirmed the news by responding to her followers' well-wishes on Instagram.

Jamie's dad Harry later addressed the news and said: "Yeah I'm really pleased, it's good news. "So looking forward to that and it's exciting times."