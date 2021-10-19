Frank and Christine Lampard celebrate Jamie Redknapp's wedding in style - see photos Jamie Redknapp and Frida Andersson married on Monday

Christine Lampard and her husband Frank were among the glamourous guests who made an appearance at Jamie Redknapp and Frida Andersson's wedding reception on Monday.

Turning heads as they walked down the street, the couple were dressed to the nines for the celebrations which took place at the trendy Scott's restaurant in Mayfair.

Loose Women star Christine looked beautiful in an eye-catching zebra-print midi dress that boasted a high neckline and sculptural shoulder pads.

With her brunette hair left loose in tousled waves, the 42-year-old added height to her slender frame with chic black stilettos. Meanwhile, her footballer beau, 43, put on a dapper display in a navy suit and blue tie.

The couple, who are very close to the newlyweds, were seen smiling as they emerged from the fancy eatery, shielding under an umbrella from the rain.

Christine and Frank Lampard pictured at the party

It's hardly surprising they managed to bag an invite to the wedding party since Jamie and Frank are first cousins through their mother's Sandra and Pat Harris.

The two former professional footballers have both played under Jamie's dad Harry Redknapp while at Southampton and West Ham United respectively.

In a piece written for Daily Mail back in 2019, Jamie opened up about their childhood and explained: "Even when Frank and I were kids, having a kickabout in great grandad's back garden and taking turns trying to hit his wooden birdcage, I could sense something in him.

"We were only young, and I was the older cousin by five years, but he had a certain determination, a distinct hunger. We spent hours and hours together, and I could see it. He didn't just want to be a footballer - he wanted to be a great one."

