Jamie Redknapp and his new wife Frida Andersson are settling into married life perfectly well, with the model wasting no time in updating her social media accounts with her new name.

The newlyweds, who are expecting their first child together in November, surprised fans after they were pictured moments after tying the knot at Chelsea Registry Office in London on Monday.

Since then, Frida has changed her Instagram handle from Andersson to Redknapp. However, she has opted to keep her maiden name in her bio.

For their surprise nuptials, the 37-year-old bride looked picture perfect in a stunning off-shoulder white dress which highlighted her blossoming baby bump, while Jamie, 48, put on a dapper display in a slick navy suit with white shirt and black tie.

The wedding comes shortly after the couple celebrated their first anniversary this summer and one month before they will welcome their first child together. The Swedish beauty confirmed her pregnancy back in May. Whilst they didn't officially announce it, Frida later took to the comments section on her Instagram to respond to congratulatory messages.

Jamie Redknapp and Frida Andersson married on Monday

Jamie and Frida are no strangers to parenting; the sports star is already a father to his sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 12 - both of whom he shares wife ex-wife Louise Redknapp. The former couple parted ways back in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

Frida, on the other hand, has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie. Meanwhile, as Jamie and Frida prepare for the new arrival, grandparents Sandra and Harry Redknapp have expressed their excitement.

"We're very excited. Jamie is very happy and Frida is happy," Harry told The Mirror earlier this year. "We're lucky that Jamie has two boys already, Charley and Beau, and our other son Mark has five children, so this will be grandchild number eight. We've got our hands full!"

