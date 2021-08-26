Louise Redknapp's Instagram feed is filled with glorious fashion moments, but on Thursday she delighted fans with some rare family photos, as she marked International Dog Day.

MORE: Louise Redknapp shares glimpse inside idyllic garden - see photo

The singer is the proud owner of two pet pooches, Rudi and Blu, and in a series of pictures she showed how strong their bond was.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp shares her five fashion commandments

The photo series was full of sweet shots from when the dogs were just puppies to them now, and many featured Louise giving them a kiss or them licking her.

One incredibly touching shot saw the star's two children, Charley and Beau, cuddled up with the pets as they relaxed on a private jet.

And Louise penned an incredibly emotional tribute to her beloved animals, as she wrote: "Happy 'International Dog Day' @rudiblucorkyredknapp. As you all know I love my dogs Rudi and Blu so much, they are such a huge part of the family!

"Everyday they fill us with so much happiness and laughter with the things they get up to!"

Louise is very close with her dogs

Fans were quick to react to the stunning photos, with one saying: "Awww Louise Lush pics!! Gorgeous Dogs & Puppies. And there is no better feeling than seeing them so happy and excited when we walk through the front door!"

MORE: Louise Redknapp stuns in leather jacket for special anniversary

MORE: Louise Redknapp's new outfit on Lorraine has a Meghan Markle vibe about it

A second added: "Great pics. Dogs are the best," and an account dedicated to Louise's mutts joked: "We want an extra special dinner tonight please Mum."

Plenty of other of Louise's followers posted heart and dog emojis.

The star recently amazed fans with some other family photos, as she marked the 17th birthday of her son, Charley.

The former Eternal singer left loving words for her son, as she wrote: "To my big boy @charleyredknapp you are my absolute sunshine I'm so proud of the man you're becoming and I love how strong our bond is, I love you so much more than words can describe.

Louise's sons are also close to the family pets

"I hope you have the best day Happy 17th Birthday Love Mum Xxx."

The proud mother shared several snaps of her and Charley together, with her boy's arm around her, as well as some adorable photos from when the teenager was just a baby.

In one snap, she lifted him high into the air, while in a black-and-white shot, he was draped across her legs.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.