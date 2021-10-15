The Voice star Ariana Grande looks sensational in sparkly bra - and you should see her hair We love this look

Ariana Grande created some serious social media buzz when she dazzled her fans with a beautiful new look.

The Voice judge looked incredible in a snapshot promoting her REM beauty line, and she shared the image on Instagram.

Ariana wore a sparkly bra and over-the-elbow gloves. She looked ethereal with minimal makeup but the most fabulous eye-lashes.

Her hair wasn't scraped back into a ponytail, but was instead worn in an intricate criss-cross do which flattered her pretty features.

Ariana was promoting her REM beauty line

Ariana simply captioned it: "r.e.m beauty," and her 271million social media followers loved her appearance. She was branded, "gorgeous," and her appearance was likened to an angel.

The singer recently turned heads with another toned-down look her fans weren't expecting while she was promoting her perfume line, Giaw.

Ariana wowed with her long locks worn down and barely a scrap of makeup.

She captioned the photograph: "‘giaw’ now available in europe & canada," and fans were tripping over themselves to get their hands on her scent but also to say how lovely she looked.

Ariana normally wears her hair in a high ponytail

"Are you kidding me," exclaimed one, while another added: "Wow. Ariana?" and a third mirrored that statement by asking: "Is that you?"

Since she's very rarely seen without her signature ponytail, her followers were also amazed that she was sporting her hair loose.

"HAIR DOWN ARIANA, I REPEAT HAIR DOWN ARIANA," commented one fan, and many others chimed in with the same shocked reaction.

Ariana and the rest of The Voice crew

The star is a sure-fire hit on the singing show, not only with fans but with her fellow judges. Kelly Clarkson recently gushed about how talented Ariana is and shared an old tweet she posted about her when she was just starting out.

She then added a snapshot of them together on The Voice and wrote: "How it Started vs. How it's Going. Y'all, I love this girl! Did I mention she's gonna be on my upcoming Christmas album!? @ArianaGrande #WhenChristmasComesAround."

