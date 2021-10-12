The Voice star Ariana Grande's glamorous mother is her biggest fan - and they look so alike The apple doesn't fall far from the tree

Ariana Grande and her mother, Joan, don't just share a special bond, they share a remarkable resemblance to one another too!

The Voice judge is never far from her cheerleader mom's thoughts and barely a day goes by without the proud parent mentioning her daughter on social media.

But it's not just Instagram and Twitter where the duo appears, as Ariana regularly takes Joan as her date to red carpet events.

And now that the world is opening up again following the COVID-19 pandemic, we expect to see a whole lot more of the cute mother-daughter coupling.

Just prior to lockdown in 2020, Ariana was lucky enough to be graced with both of her parent's presence at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Despite being estranged from her father, Edward Butera, for many years, the pair reconnected and he and Joan were delighted to be by Ariana's side at the glitzy event.

Ariana and her mom Joan Grande are incredibly close

Joan has shared adorable photos with Ariana and her half-brother, Frankie, on social media too and the Grande cheekbones are impressive to say the least.

The singer's mom is her biggest fan and she supported her in her quest for fame from the beginning.

She also adores her son-in-law, Dalton Gomez, who married Ariana earlier this year.

When they became engaged in December 2020, she tweeted: "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family. Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo."

Ariana's brother, Frankie, is also a performer

Her own parent's relationship didn't have a fairytale ending as they divorced in 2003 after just over a decade of marriage.

Something occurred between Ariana and her father in 2013 and she opened up about it to Seventeen when she said. "Falling out of touch with my dad. It's private, but it happened last year.

"It took me so long to be OK with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him.

Ariana has reconciled with her father, Eduardo

"So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn't like that about myself.

"I had to accept that it's OK not to get along with somebody and still love them."

Ariana is believed to have fully reconciled with Eduardo, but she keeps details of their relationship private.

