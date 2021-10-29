Ginger Zee goes above and beyond for very brave TV moment She's got guts!

Ginger Zee proved she's one very brave woman when she embarked on a sky-high mission which had fans feeling dizzy with disbelief.

The Good Morning America meteorologist took to the top of a wind turbine to highlight the importance of wind energy and it was a truly terrifying-looking experience.

Despite the height, Ginger was all smiles in the video and photos she posted on Instagram. She wrote: "I’m on top of a wind turbine & will be live again next week. It’s higher than you imagine once you get up there.

"Will bring you more about the future of wind energy — wind turbine technician is the second fastest growing occupation in the nation (Bureau of Labor Statistics. Big thanks to @duke_energy for hosting us."

Her fans couldn't contain themselves and commented with worry, awe and plenty of praise. "Wow! I'd never be able to get to that height! You're awesome Ginger," wrote one, while another added: "You really WILL try just about anything! You thrill seeker you."

Many called her, a "hero," and plenty said they would never have been as brave as her.

Ginger climbed to the top of a wind turbine

It's by far the first time Ginger has put herself in a dangerous situation for her work. Due to her occupation, she's often in hazardous scenarios. Whether she's reporting on hurricanes or tornadoes, Ginger does it with gusto.

She's spoken about why she chose to be a meteorologist in the past and said it was because, "I saw a waterspout on Lake Michigan when I was eight... I was mesmerized. I really thought it was the coolest thing I had ever seen."

Away from the cameras Ginger enjoys being with her family

She's forged a very successful career in her field and adores working as the chief meteorologist for GMA.

In addition, she's also a proud mother-of-two and happily married to her TV presenter husband, Ben Aaron.

