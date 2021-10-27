Ginger Zee left her fans and colleagues feeling absolutely elated as she shared on social media that there had been a big development in her career.

MORE: Ginger Zee supported by fans as she embarks on big venture away from GMA

The journalist revealed with an Instagram post that she now had a new title to add to her job description as of this week.

Along with being ABC's Chief Meteorologist, she announced that she would also be the Managing Editor of a brand new climate unit for the team.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee wows in a romper and Ratatouille hat at Disney

The Good Morning America star shared the news with a series of snippets from her international assignment in the Maldives.

She posted pictures of the wreckage caused by the rising sea levels and erosion on the beaches, along with a pair of videos of herself explaining the situation as well.

MORE: GMA's Ginger Zee overcomes big challenge with colleague – see photo

In the caption, she wrote: "So excited to announce - I have a new title (Chief Meteorologist & managing editor of the climate unit) & my team is growing.

The journalist revealed that she would now be Managing Editor of her own climate unit

"Feels right to post this announcement with the desperate situation I'm seeing here in the Maldives (sea level rise & erosion has taken ground water supplies from 97% of their islands).

"We have an official climate unit now — and you'll see big coverage next week."

She also thanked her team of reporters and crew workers, concluding with: "I'm so proud of ABC's commitment to telling these stories."

MORE: GMA star Ginger Zee shares shocking climate change update with fans

MORE: Ginger Zee claps back against surprising fashion criticism

Fans and colleagues immediately rushed to the comments section to congratulate her on the big news, with Amy Robach writing: "Congratulations," with a heart emoji.

Ginger has been well-known for her work as chief meteorologist for ABC

Fellow ABC journalist Martha Raddatz commented: "Perfect! There could not be a better person for the job. Your experience, smarts and passion will benefit all of us. And the world!"

A fan excitedly said: "You deserve every good thing," with another writing: "That's awesome Ginger, so happy for you," and a third adding: "This is great. Thank you for your commitment and passion."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.