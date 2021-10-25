Ginger Zee supported by fans as she embarks on big venture away from GMA

Ahad Sanwari
Ginger Zee's fans came to her support as she revealed that she was off on a grand new adventure away from the Good Morning America studio
Ginger Zee had fans flocking to social media to wish her well as she embarked upon a brand new adventure away from her home studio.
MORE: GMA's Ginger Zee overcomes big challenge with colleague – see photo
The Good Morning America staple shared on her Instagram that she was taking off on a special international assignment that she kept a secret.
She shared a selfie of her fresh-faced self as she was presumably off to begin her travel, wearing an eye-catching tiger print face mask.
WATCH: Ginger Zee wows in a romper and Ratatouille hat at Disney
"Off this week on a big international assignment… can't wait to tell you all about it," she revealed in the caption of the post.
MORE: GMA star Ginger Zee shares shocking climate change update with fans
Fans and colleagues took to the comments to wish her well, including fellow ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, who commented: "Safe travels!"
A fan wrote: "You go girl! I love reading about your adventures! You bring hope to all Women who want to have a thriving career AND have children! I just love you."
Ginger revealed that she was taking off on an international assignment
Another added: "Can't wait to find out," with a third saying: "Enjoy and be safe!!"
The ABC meteorologist's work has frequently taken her away from home and sometimes, the endeavors have been quite risky, often leaving fans worried.
MORE: Ginger Zee claps back against surprising fashion criticism
MORE: Ginger Zee reveals surprising fear through horrifying story that gets fans talking
It happened recently when Ginger shared that she was on her way to Louisiana, where she reported on the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida.
She uploaded on her social feed a shot of the view from the seat on her flight, with the entire aisle being empty and only a handful of people on board, due to the natural disaster and lingering effects of the pandemic.
The meteorologist travelled to Louisiana to cover Hurricane Ida
Her fans sent forth a bunch of prayers and calls for safety for her as one commented: "Give my kid a hug. He's hunkered down in his dorm at Tulane. Stay dry," and another said: "Ginger, safe travels and please please stay safe."
Her GMA colleagues also asked her to take care of herself, including Lara Spencer, Jennifer Ashton, and Zoe Miyoko.
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.