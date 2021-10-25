Ginger Zee supported by fans as she embarks on big venture away from GMA Safe travels Ginger!

Ginger Zee had fans flocking to social media to wish her well as she embarked upon a brand new adventure away from her home studio.

The Good Morning America staple shared on her Instagram that she was taking off on a special international assignment that she kept a secret.

She shared a selfie of her fresh-faced self as she was presumably off to begin her travel, wearing an eye-catching tiger print face mask.

"Off this week on a big international assignment… can't wait to tell you all about it," she revealed in the caption of the post.

Fans and colleagues took to the comments to wish her well, including fellow ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, who commented: "Safe travels!"

A fan wrote: "You go girl! I love reading about your adventures! You bring hope to all Women who want to have a thriving career AND have children! I just love you."

Another added: "Can't wait to find out," with a third saying: "Enjoy and be safe!!"

The ABC meteorologist's work has frequently taken her away from home and sometimes, the endeavors have been quite risky, often leaving fans worried.

It happened recently when Ginger shared that she was on her way to Louisiana, where she reported on the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida.

She uploaded on her social feed a shot of the view from the seat on her flight, with the entire aisle being empty and only a handful of people on board, due to the natural disaster and lingering effects of the pandemic.

Her fans sent forth a bunch of prayers and calls for safety for her as one commented: "Give my kid a hug. He's hunkered down in his dorm at Tulane. Stay dry," and another said: "Ginger, safe travels and please please stay safe."

Her GMA colleagues also asked her to take care of herself, including Lara Spencer, Jennifer Ashton, and Zoe Miyoko.

