Holly Willoughby no doubt delighted fans on Friday night when she declared her love in a gorgeous throwback photo on her Instagram Stories – and she's barely aged a day!

The This Morning star publicly marked her good friend, Fearne Cotton's 40th birthday and posted a celebratory snapshot of the duo together taken years earlier.

Pouting for the camera, Holly looked stunning sporting a blue military-style jacket, while her trademark blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders.

Penning a sweet tribute to Fearne – who looked wild in a neon yellow animal print dress with a crown superimposed on her head – Holly wrote: "Love you Cotton Chops!"

She also added a flashing gif which read: "Happy Birthday", and another of the number 40.

Fearne marked her milestone birthday with a beautiful selfie alongside a candid post in which she listed 40 things that she has learned during her life so far.

Holly and Fearne have been friends for years

Some of those lessons included: "Being human is often hard. I have regrets. You can never be too kind. I don't need to prove anything. I want to be liked, I know it should not matter but for most of us it does and that's OK."

Holly also commented on the TV star's post, writing: "Happy Birthday beautiful girl," followed by a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, it's been a busy time for Holly, who revealed earlier this year that she has written a book, Reflections.

Announcing the news in April, she wrote on Instagram: "I've been working on a very special project - a book! Writing is such a personal process and between these pages you will find many little pieces of me.

"The book is called Reflections and is essentially thoughts and musings from me on inner and outer beauty."

She added: "We live in a world where so much is about how we present ourselves on the outside and there is fun to be had here but true beauty comes from within… there is an alignment that needs to happen and finding that balance hasn’t always felt so easy.

"Now, I’m finally at a point in my life where I can see a little more clearly and I want to share my truths in the hope that maybe they’ll help you too."

