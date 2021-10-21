Lorraine Kelly celebrates very special family occasion

Lorraine Kelly marked a very special occasion in her household this week - her pet dog Angus's fourth birthday! Find out how the family celebrated at home as Lorraine also shares a very surprising fact about her little border terrier. Read her HELLO! diary below...

I can't believe it's been four years since our little dog Angus came into the world and changed our lives forever. We celebrated his 4th birthday this week with a special tiny little cake and his favourite squeaky piggy toy.

I will never forget bringing him home just before Christmas when he was just ten weeks old. He was so teeny tiny and just fell asleep for the whole journey. Right from the start, he was a little character and he stole our hearts. When we started to take him outside for walks after he had his jabs, we got to know so many of our neighbours and locals in the area. A puppy is a wonderful ice breaker and everyone wanted to talk to us and give Angus a cuddle.

Christmas focused around Angus when he was a puppy

We had such a lovely Christmas that year and of course, the whole day revolved around Angus. He has brought so much joy to our lives, especially over the past eighteen months. Taking him out for big bracing walks during lockdown was the highlight of the day and so good for my mental and physical health.

Angus as a newborn puppy

Angus is a border terrier, fiercely loyal, funny, fantastic with kids, but also hilariously stubborn. He loves playing with other dogs will run for miles and miles without getting tired. He can also be really naughty. We drove to Spain with him, stopping off at dog-friendly hotels along the way, and when we got to our destination he ATE his doggie passport. We had to go to a local vet to get a special emergency Spanish passport, so he is now a citizen of Spain.

He's loyal and funny but also really naughty

This year he was introduced to Ruby, my daughter Rosie's little miniature wire-haired sausage dog and although he wasn't sure at first they are now firm friends and chase each other for hours. I honestly don't know what we would do without him. So happy birthday Angus.

