Lydia Bright and Vick Hope enjoy evening of fun at HELLO!'s exclusive theatre club &Juliet is played at the Shaftesbury Theatre

HELLO!'s theatre club was back with a bang last week as celebrities including Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope and former TOWIE star Lydia Bright headed to the West End for a special performance of Olivier-winning musical &Juliet.

Hosted by HELLO!'s editor in chief Rosie Nixon, the evening began with a drinks reception at the Radisson Blu Bloomsbury Street hotel before our guests were welcomed to the Shaftesbury Theatre to take in the show, starring Miriam-Teak Lee as Juliet, who recovers from the heartbreak of Romeo's death by escaping to Paris to dance up a storm with her friends and finds out there really is life after Romeo.

Vick Hope and Georgia Jones were among the stars that joined HELLO! on Wednesday

"I absolutely loved it," said former I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! winner Vicky Pattison, who joined the HELLO! team along with jazz singer Natalie Rushdie, model and presenter Georgia Jones (wife of McFly star Danny).

"It's amazing to be back at the theatre!" added Lydia, who brought along her little sister Romana. "It was the best night of my life."

Following the incredible night out, Rosie Nixon took to Instagram to share several pictures from the night, including one of her and Vicky.

Vicky Pattison 'absolutely loved' &Juliet

"Romeo who…? Feel-good factor 100 in London's West End last night for @julietmusical. No wonder this brilliant production has won x3 @olivierawards. It is SO good!" she captioned the post.

She added: "If you love your pop hits, you'll be singing and dancing from start to finish just like our @hellomag Theatre Club crew last night. Thanks for the giggles ladies. You're gonna hear me ROAR!"