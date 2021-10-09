Adele has shared a brand new snippet of her new single Easy On Me as she went live with fans on Instagram.

MORE: Adele turns heads in show-stopping outfit during date with boyfriend Rich Paul

The superstar joined Instagram Live for a chat but had fans in laughter as she admitted she had no idea how to add anyone to the chat for a face-to-face talk.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Adele leaves fans shocked as she plays brand new single ahead of release

The singer then decided to answer several questions, revealing the best date she has ever been on was an escape room, and thanking fans for aring about her mental health.

Adele then admitted she would get in trouble but decided to play the first 30 seconds of her new single up to the chorus. As the song played she looked emotional, as she swayed along with the ballad.

MORE: Adele nails date night dressing in the sassiest mini skirt

MORE: Adele shares secret to her weight loss as she reveals glimpse inside LA home

Famous friends and fans including Troye Siven, Alicia Keys, make-up artist Pat McGrath and Kesha all joined the chat and were over the moon to be treated to the exclusive listen as well.

The British star returns to the spotlight six years after her last release. Her new single will drop on 15 October and the album will hit on 19 November.

Adele went live on Instagram

The 33-year-old has been hitting headlines of late due to her transformative weight loss, which has gained plenty of attention from her fans.

The superstar spoke candidly to British Vogue about her decision to lose weight, telling fans that she did it for herself only and that it is now an "addiction".

"It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone," she said. "I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day… I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night."

Adele has lost seven stone over the past few years

However the mom-of-one admitted that she has the luxury to take the time and that it is not "doable" for most people.

Adele said she did not do anything in particular, but focused on exercise and now eats "more than I used to because I work out so hard".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox