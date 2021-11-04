Anthea Turner taken to hospital after suffering painful injury - details The 61-year-old recounted the incident on Instagram

Anthea Turner's week hasn't gone exactly to plan. The Perfect Housewife star has revealed that she had to be taken to hospital on Wednesday after suffering a very painful injury.

In a lengthy post, Anthea revealed that she had headed out to a department store in London to get alterations made to a newly-purchased cream suit before heading off to Soho for a photoshoot to promote the Pink Ribbon Foundation.

"Just after I took this picture outside Fenwicks hailed a black cab, but rushing to get in tripped on a dropped curb twisting my foot, immediately it started to hurt and by the time I arrived @martinezbarlondon where the shoot was taking place, was in total agony," Anthea, 61, explained to her followers.

"So after posing around decided to go home via Chelsea and Westminster A&E - actually on the insistence of Mark and another Black Cab Knight of the road.

Anthea detailed her accident on Instagram

"Now wearing funny boot and resting my fractured 5th Metatarsal in bag of ice taking painkillers every 4 hours wearing my @cellreturn.uk face mask on my foot, because I've read infrared light helps with bone healing and of course moaning… Hospital were simply amazing but will take 4-6 weeks to fully mend…"

Fans were quick to send their best wishes to the star with one writing: "Ouch! Try to rest your foot as often as possible, and let it heal. Get well soon! X." "Sending healing," a second sweetly wrote.

The star is engaged to Mark Armstrong

A third added: "So sorry to hear this and so close to Christmas as well when it's a busy time, I hope it heals up soon x."

No doubt Anthea's fiancé Mark Armstrong will be on hand to help aid her recovery. The couple opened up about their whirlwind romance in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, with Anthea describing Mark as "the absolute love of my life".

Anthea has described Mark as the "love of my life"

"We adore each other," she continued. "He makes me smile every day and we are so excited about our life together."

Of her relationship with Mark - who proposed two months after their first date - the star added: "It sounds very quick. Of course, it does. But sometimes, when you are a bit older and you have lived, something tells you this is so right, you just know."

