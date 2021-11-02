Boris Johnson faces backlash for 'not caring' about David Attenborough's health at COP26 Prime Minister Boris has been criticised for not wearing a mask

David Attenborough attended the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow on Monday, and fans have shared their concerns for his health after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seen sitting next to him without a face mask on.

Several have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions. One wrote: "95 year old David Attenborough sat next to him, was his health not worth caring about?"

Another added: "Boris Johnson indifferent to health of 95 year old national treasure Sir David Attenborough. Wear a mask. It's not hard."

National disgrace @BorisJohnson indifferent to health of 95 yr old national treasure @AttenboroughSir

Wear a mask 😷 It's NOT hard 😠

Show some respect!#COP26 #COVID19 #mask pic.twitter.com/0iKpKetbVi — Sarah Kate Coleman (@sarahkcoleman) November 2, 2021

A third agreed: "Pity the PM is so unconcerned about the health of those around him, not least as the man next to him is 95," while another said: "Is he next to David Attenborough? I mean why on earth would you take that risk?!"

Others, however, pointed out that there were moments during the summit in which Boris wore a mask, and David didn't.

One wrote: "Here is David Attenborough looking after Boris Johnson's health. Not everything is as it appears."

Here is David Attenborough looking after boris Johnston’s health… not everything is as it appears. pic.twitter.com/3X8JscUN1E — RicardoⓂ️ (@Rjam33) November 2, 2021

According to COP26 organisers, ‘Blue Zone attendees’ - those in the UN-managed space which hosts the negotiations and is not open to all members of the public - should wear a face covering at all times, except when eating, drinking, sitting in office and meeting spaces or conducting negotiations, or if medically exempt.

The Evening Standard adds that a document regarding the Covid-19 rules for the event confirms that face coverings should be worn when sitting in theatre-style arrangements, while event speakers can also remove face coverings when delivering a speech or lecture.

Sir David spoke for seven minutes at the event, as he urged officials to "turn tragedy into triumph" and tackle climate change.

"Our burning of fossil fuels, our destruction of nature, our approach to industry, construction and learning, are releasing carbon into the atmosphere at an unprecedented pace and scale," he added. "We are already in trouble."

