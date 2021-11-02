Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make important pledge: 'We can all do better' It's an issue close to the Sussexes' hearts

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have pledged to "become net zero by 2030" across their Archewell Foundation as world leaders and senior royals gathered at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

An Archewell spokesperson says that Prince Harry and Meghan will be working with experts to assess the sum total of its emissions, and will develop a plan of action to reach net zero.

In a statement on its website, it says that it will be looking at its collective carbon footprint, including internet use, commutes and electricity in home offices.

It read: "Our co-founders, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have a long-standing commitment to the planet, both together and prior to their union, with global projects and partnerships dating back over a decade."

It added: "While we have actively made choices to offset and balance this carbon footprint, now, with the tools provided by partner organisations, we know that we can all do better. We can be net zero, and this is what we pledge to do.

"We are a young company, but today, Archewell joins our co-founders in committing to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030."

The Sussexes during a public appearance in New York in September

Harry and Meghan's pledge comes as the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended events at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

On the second day of the UN Climate Change Conference, Prince Charles told delegates the world has had enough of talking and "we need to put our words and commitments into practice".

Meanwhile in a virtual address on Monday night, the Queen paid tribute to her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh's environmental work, adding: "It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet, lives on through the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William. I could not be more proud of them."

