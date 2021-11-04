Will Smith says his heart 'shattered' when son Jaden asked to become an emancipated minor

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Will Smith has spoken of the heartbreak he felt when his son Jaden asked to become an emancipated minor at the age of 15.

The actor, who starred alongside his son in the box office dud After Earth, revealed how he felt his son was "betrayed" by his father's actions after it was Will who had "coached" him through the film.

"After Earth was an abysmal box office and critical failure, and what was worse was that Jaden took the hit. Fans and the press were absolutely vicious; they said and printed things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat. Jaden had faithfully done everything that I'd instructed him to do, and I had coached him," he wrote in his new memoir, Will.

"We never discussed it, but I know he felt betrayed. He felt misled, and he lost his trust in my leadership," the father-of-three-continued.

"At fifteen years old, when Jaden asked about being an emancipated minor, my heart shattered. He ultimately decided against it, but it sucks to feel like you've hurt your kids."

Will is father to Jaden, now 23, 21-year-old daughter Willow, 21, and son Trey, 29, whom he welcomed during his first marriage to Sheree Zampino.

Will is father to three

Will revealed when Jaden was a teen that he had asked for the paperwork for his birthday, but at the time did not reveal the intimate details of the why.

The 53-year-old actor has been married for 23 years to Jada Pinkett Smith but last month confirmed in an interview with GQ magazine that the two are in an open marriage, admitting they decided against monogamy because they were "both miserable and clearly something had to change".

Will is out in bookstores on 9 November

"There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple?" he said.

"And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.

"We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison."



