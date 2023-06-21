Will Smith's daughter Willow wears a bikini with a suit for star-studded outing alongside brother Jaden

The 'Whip My Hair' singer brought her bold sense of style to Paris Fashion Week

Paris Men's Fashion Week is kicking off things with the stars, heralded by the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show, the first for Pharrell Williams as the new men's creative director for the fashion house.

Among the several celebrities spotted in the front row, former brand ambassadors and beyond, were siblings Willow and Jaden Smith.

The musicians, 22 and 24, were dressed in LV from top to bottom, with Willow making the biggest impression with her risqué all-black ensemble.

Styling her hair into two braids, she wore a black oversized blazer and matching formal pants with nothing but a bikini top underneath.

Jaden, for his part, wore a monogrammed blue jacket with a pair of jeans, all brought together of course with a belt and chain bearing the "LV" buckle.

Beyoncé and Jay Z, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, Lenny Kravitz, Megan Thee Stallion, Jared Leto, Anitta, Maluma, and many more were present for singer and producer Pharrell's debut show.

The brother-sister duo, the children of Hollywood royalty Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, share a close bond and frequently step out together.

Their last notable appearance together was back in April, when Willow made her big debut at Coachella, and her brother joined her onstage for her set as a surprise guest.

Willow's set also went viral thanks to her dad, who filmed his teary-eyed reaction to her Coachella appearance, filled with pride.

The King Richard star was among the crowd watching his 22-year-old daughter perform and he couldn't resist sharing the emotional experience with his followers on Instagram, dubbing the festival "Willowchella." Check out the video below.

Another clip he shared saw Willow playing the guitar while festival-goers belted out the lyrics of her song. Will was clearly moved by the support for his daughter as he captioned the sentimental moment: "I can't stop crying."

During one moment in her set, when Willow invited Jaden on stage to sing their collaboration, 'Summertime in Paris,' Jaden referred to his sister in front of the crowd, saying: "It brings tears to my eyes as your brother to see you do this. I love you so much."

He added: "I'm so inspired by you, I'm so inspired and happy for what you're doing in the world and the amount of people's lives you're changing with the music that you're making."

Willow shared some of the outtakes from her second weekend performing at the music festival on social media as well. Alongside a short video clip of herself on stage, she included more photos of herself with Jaden.

"Infinite gratitude type vibe," she captioned her photoset, receiving praise from her friend and previous collaborator Camila Cabello, who wrote: "[You]. Deserve. Everything."

Fans definitely noticed the sweet show of support. "It's heartwarming to see siblings supporting each other, especially on such a big stage like Coachella," one person wrote on Twitter, adding: "And to have their dad there capturing the moment and feeling proud just adds to the beauty of it all. Glad you got to witness it!"