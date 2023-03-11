Christie Brinkley is her daughter Sailor's double in remarkable throwback photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christie Brinkley has proven how much her daughter truly looks like her with a moving throwback snap of herself with her late father.

The 69-year-old took to Instagram to mark the birthday of her TV writer dad, Don Brinkley, who passed away in 2012. The supermodel can be seen in the snaps posing alongside in a black strapless dress, with her blonde locks styled in a voluminous blow-out falling across one shoulder - and Chrisie looks like the spitting image of her daughter Sailor.

The youngest of Chrisie's three children, Sailor Brinkley Cook, 24, is following in her mom's footsteps with her career in modelling. Christie is also the mother of Alexa Ray Joel, 37, who she shares with singer Billy Joel, and Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, 27.

Sailor is following in her mother's footsteps with her modelling career

Remembering her father's successful career, Christie captioned the Instagram post: "My Dad, Don Brinkley was born on this day in 1921. He started writing for radio shows, until they invented TV, and then he started writing for that new exciting medium!"

She continued: "This photo was a special night because my very modest dad was honored on both coasts by the Museum of Broadcasting, now called the Paley Center for Media. When I was a kid we would wait for my Dad's credit to appear on screen, and we would clap and cheer! I'm still cheering for you Dad and I still miss the sound of your typewriter tapping a great dialog onto the white sheet of paper destined to come alive on TV!"

