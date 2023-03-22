Kim Kardashian's kids look so cute in these $30 Easter PJs

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The countdown to Easter is on and we're taking inspo from Kim Kardashian's children, North West, Chicago, Saint and Psalm, and their cute Easter PJs!

In an adorable pic shared on Instagram last year, the Kardashian kids, whose dad is Kanye West, snuggled with their famous mom wearing Easter print HART + LAND Organic Cotton PJs.

The two-piece set, which comes in sizes from 18 months up to 12 years, is usually priced at $50, but they're on sale right now for 40% off at eco-friendly retailer The Tot.

Kim Kardashian and her kids celebrated Easter wearing these sweet Hart + Land PJs in 2022

Family themed PJs are such a fun way to get into the Easter spirit, and these ones also come in a version for babies on sale for $24. And if you're looking for adult sizes, too, we'd act fast because they're almost sold out!

HART + LAND Easter PJs, $30 (WAS $50), The Tot

The Tot is offering 40% off all HART + LAND Collections, but only for a limited time. If you want to stock up, the eco-friendly PJs included in the sale come in other patterns that kids will love, from dinosaurs to heart prints.

Lazy One 'Some Bunny' family Easter PJs, from $10.99, Amazon

But if you don't find exactly what you need, we also found this sweet matching Easter set for the whole family by Lazy One.

The 'Some Bunny' print pajamas range from $10.99 and up and are available in men's and women's sizes, as well as for kids, toddlers and infants, too, from six months.

Shoppers love the 100% cotton sets, which come in various holiday prints, which is why they've earned an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

So get hopping if you want to have the cutest family easter ever.

