Tess Daly has reason to celebrate this week as the Strictly Come Dancing presenter is getting ready to launch her debut book, 4 Steps to a Happier Healthier You.

And to mark the upcoming special occasion, the TV star shared a video with her followers on her Instagram to take her fans behind the scenes of her book shoot. Tess was a vision in the video as she rocked a number of stunning fashion looks. Check out the video below to see for yourself…

WATCH: Tess Daly stuns in new video to celebrate book launch

Loading the player...

The book is clearly hugely important for Tess. She explained in the caption: "With only 2 days to go until my book launch, come behind the scenes from day 2 of my book shoot. Can't wait for you all to see the book because it's been a huge labour of love and I really hope you like it."

Needless to say, fans were loving the video. One person wrote in the comment section: "You always look amazing. Congratulations on your book xx," as another added: "That looks like so much fun!."

Tess Daly with her husband Vernon Kay

A third simply wrote: "I love this so much!," while a fourth commented: "Biggest congratulations @tessdaly."

The synopsis for the book, which is available to pre-order now before its publication on the 16 March, reads "Eat. Breathe. Move. Sleep. Tess Daly shares top tips and the 4 simple steps she uses to keep well, active and calm in her must-read new lifestyle and wellness guide."

4 Steps: To a Happier, Healthier You, £14.29, Amazon

Upon announcing her book, Tess explained: "This book has been a labour of love and what’s inside is a lifetime's love for wellness.

"Can’t wait for you to read it, try some of the recipes and hopefully gain that little something that helps you feel healthier or happier. It’s all about simple habits that have the power to transform how you feel from the inside, out."

