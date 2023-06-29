Jada Pinkett-Smith unveils emotional project, teases Red Table Talk comeback: 'It all gets answered'

The Red Table Talk host is ready to tell all like never before

Jada Pinkett-Smith is ready to tell more of her story, and not just through the return of her show Red Table Talk.

Though the star's talk show was effectively canceled following the shuttering of Facebook Watch Originals Entertainment Group in April, she maintains fans have definitely not seen the last of her yet.

Not only is she planning a comeback for Red Table Talk, but she is gearing up to give even more of herself to her fans with the upcoming release of her memoir.

WATCH: Jada Pinkett-Smith tears up as she talks alopecia with grieving mother

MORE: Will Smith reunites with children Willow, Jaden, and Trey in video from special day out

Speaking with People, Jada revealed that her new book is titled Worthy, and described it as: "An adventure, a search for love and self-worth."

It was in fact RTT that inspired her to write the book. She explained: "So many people feel because of my talk show Red Table Talk that they know my journey. And they really don't. There's been so much about my journey that I haven't really been able to share on a format like RTT."

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence following professional blow as Facebook cancels Red Table Talk

Further recalling the decision to write the memoir, she said: "It was like divine advice," adding: "It was just like, the idea of being willing to take full responsibility for my story, through and through. And doing it with grace and love. For myself and for others."

Though Jada said she began writing nearly two years ago, before her marriage to Will Smith fell under intense scrutiny – marred with affair rumors – and before his infamous Oscars incident in 2022, she understands why the public perception on her isn't always accurate.

MORE: Will Smith in tears over daughter Willow's latest appearance – and so is her brother Jaden

MORE: Inside Oscar winner Will Smith's stunning $42m mega-mansion

"I think people have made a lot of assumptions. And you know what? Rightfully so. I have to take ownership of that, in regards to the narrative that I've participated in, the falsehoods about myself," she said.

© Getty Jada will give insight into her personal life and family dynamics

Jada promised: "In the book I really explain all of that extensively as part of my reclamation journey. I think a lot of people, not even just women, but a lot of us lose ourselves in narratives that are not necessarily or completely forthright."

Furthermore, she promised "everything" will be included in the memoir, out October 17, as she maintained: "It all gets answered in the book."

© Getty The star also promised the return of Red Table Talk

As for Red Table Talk's future, she also promised: "It's definitely coming back," adding: "We've had a couple platforms reach out to us."

© Getty RTT was hosted by Jada, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones for almost five years

Jada teased: "We have some interesting avenues that we're looking at now. You know me, I'm always looking for the next innovative thing.

"Actually, there's one idea that we have in mind that I'm kind of excited about that will probably be happening, maybe, close to the release of the book," she ultimately shared.