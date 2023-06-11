Willow Smith unveils super long hair transformation and highlights - see glam makeover

The daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith often changes up her look

Willow Smith isn't afraid to change up her appearance, and it's safe to say whenever she does, she looks incredible.

Most recently, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram to share a head-turning selfie showcasing a Rapunzel-inspired hair transformation.

Willow rocked long wavy hair complete with blonde-hued highlights, as she posed for a photo inside her kitchen.

VIDEO: Will Smith reveals his pride for daughter Willow Smith

The 22-year-old's new 'do comes shortly after she unveiled another new hairstyle - which was equally as stylish. This time, Willow was pictured sporting braided cornrows that had been braided into a zig-zag pattern.

Fans were quick to tell Willow just how much they loved her look in the comments section of the photo too. "I love your braids!" one wrote, while another commented: "Can we talk about your braids? Oh wow." A third added: "Your hair is amazing." A fourth remarked: "Love the hair, looking beautiful."

Willow Smith rocking long hai

Willow often shares glimpses of her life on social media, from photos of her fashion and style to her family life and career.

MORE: Will Smith’s daughter Willow turns heads in a birthday look no one saw coming

MORE: Willow Smith concerns fans with teary eyed selfie

It's certainly been an exciting time for the 22-year-old too, who last month received the first-ever NFT accolade from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for her multi-platinum career.

Willow Smith recently showcased another stylish hair transformation

"I am beyond grateful to have the opportunity to engage in the sacred process that is music," she said in thanks.

MORE: Why Willow Smith left her famous family's home aged 16

MORE: Will Smith was left in utter disbelief over daughter Willow's change to her appearance

In another major moment of late, Willow took to the stage at Coachella 2023 with proud dad Will watching from the audience. At the time, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star admitted that he "couldn't stop crying" as his daughter performed at the world-famous festival.

© Frazer Harrison Willow often experiments with her look

During the big moment, Willow's brother, Jaden, also took to the stage to perform with his sister, with the siblings singing Summertime in Paris.

MORE: Will Smith reveals his heart 'shattered' when son Jaden made a shock request

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith showcases baby bump in sheer dress in latest photo



While on stage, Jaden spoke about his adoration for his sister and her career. "It brings tears to my eyes as your brother to see you do this," he said. "I love you so much. I’m so inspired by you, I'm so inspired and happy for what you're doing in the world and the amount of people’s lives you're changing with the music that you’re making."

Willow on the red carpet with her famous family

While there have been some career highs, there have also been some low points for Willow. In April, the singer's talk show alongside her mom Jada and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk, was canceled by Facebook Watch after five seasons.

The show was the backdrop for quite a few Smith family revelations, including Willow’s mom Jada speaking out about her struggle with alopecia and an interview with Will himself amid rumors of cheating and a marriage split.

© Getty Images Willow during her recent Coachella set

Jada shared a hopeful reaction after the cancellation, hinting that the show could be back. "We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come," Jada said, adding: "We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we'll see you soon."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.