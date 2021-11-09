Ginger Zee makes desperate plea in search for missing student The meteorologist wanted to spread the word

Ginger Zee used her fame as a platform for an important cause on Tuesday when she brought light to a missing Michigan University student.

The Good Morning America meteorologist helped spread the heartbreaking news that the young man, Brendan Santo, had not been seen since 29 October.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ginger reposted the information from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office which said the Grand Valley Student was last seen leaving Michigan State University's campus almost two weeks ago.

The family have offered a reward for information which could lead to bringing Brendan home safely, and Ginger urged her followers to get in touch with police if they had any leads.

She wrote: "Missing man from Michigan State U Campus. Please read."

Ginger was born in California but raised in Michigan and so it is a state which is close to her heart.

Over the summer she took her two young boys there on a vacation and explored the Great Lakes.

Ginger shared her concern over the missing Michigan student

She also visited the sand dunes and gushed about how wonderful they were and shared photos on social media.

While Ginger's fans love the fact that she gives insight into her family life through her Instagram posts, she also uses it to raise awareness of important matters.

Recently, she highlighted climate change and urged her fans to watch her latest TV show about it.

Alongside a photo of her team in the Maldives, she wrote: "Today we took you to the Maldives (posted it in my IGTV). The lowest lying island nation in the world where @nasa says at the current rate of global warming, 80% of its islands will be uninhabitable by 2050."

Ginger wants to protect the environment for the next generation and beyond

Ginger continued: "These stories do not come by easily. In the last year and a half, my team assembled unofficially and we began pitching weekly stories but also watching for the big, majorly important stories that would help us all connect to the urgent signs of a rapidly changing climate."

She thanked the people she worked with and fans thanked her for shedding light on such important issues.

