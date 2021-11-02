Ginger Zee dons the most striking dress for a heartfelt cause Dressed to impress indeed

Ginger Zee has been a champion of the environment and does everything in her power to preserve it, as she showed with her latest endeavor as well.

MORE: Ginger Zee poses in her ethereal wedding gown for incredible family photo

The Good Morning America staple shared pictures of herself wearing a stunning and certainly eye-catching dress for just that cause.

The outfit featured a plunging neckline and a matching tied scarf that brought it all together, in shades of blue and red.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee wows in a romper and Ratatouille hat at Disney

She even paired it with a red belt to cinch in her waist and heels as she looked dignified while posing to show it off.

Ginger revealed that the colors represented the climate stripes, showing the gradual warming of the planet over the years, and the dress was made out of sustainable fabric.

MORE: Ginger Zee's husband shares the most epic throwback baby bump photo

She explained it in the caption as she wrote: "Climate couture. To showcase the rapid warming of our planet related to greenhouse gasses - the @unclimatechange has the #showyourstripes campaign.

"@houseoftammam has collaborated with the University of Reading and Prof. Ed Hawkins, creator of the climate stripes, to turn the visual into a striking sustainable fabric for their 2022 collection and I am wearing a piece today."

Ginger revealed that her striking dress paid tribute to the environment and climate change

She concluded with the hashtags "#sustainable #fashion #showyourstripes #styleyourstripes."

Fans lapsed into praise for the journalist for not only her impeccable sense of style, but also for using it for good and making her platform a worthy one.

One commented: "Great work, and congratulations on the promotion! That outfit is trying to keep summer going," with another saying: "LOVE THIS."

"That's just amazing Ginger I [clapping emojis] you," a third added, with another writing: "Stunning as always."

MORE: Ginger Zee goes above and beyond for very brave TV moment

MORE: Good Morning America hosts' pristine homes: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and more

ABC's chief meteorologist has frequently impressed fans not only with her stylings and fashions, but also how she's able to make a statement with them.

The meteorologist has often emphasized using fashion for good

She recently also got several of her fans talking when she emphasized reusing and recycling clothes by wearing the same pair of blue leather pants for a week.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.