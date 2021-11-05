Good Morning America's Ginger Zee gets fans talking with fluorescent yellow jacket Safety over fashion every time!

Good Morning America star Ginger Zee had fans talking on Friday as she shared a new look - that of a trash collector.

The beloved meteorologist took to social media to share a picture of her and tech correspondent Becky Worley out in New Jersey as they reported on the importance of reducing your trash footprint, and she rocked a fluorescent yellow builder's jacket with sturdy work boots.

WATCH: Ginger Zee braves the elements

"Talking trash with @beckyworleytech - the @epagov says each of us makes an average of 5 lbs of trash every day!" she captioned the post.

"Reducing your waste is huge- have you tried composting? I use @subpod — do you know how your waste is recycled? Thanks to @wastemanagement - always a leader in doing it right!"

"Only lady who can make trash look good!" commented one fan as another joked: "Best looking sanitary engineers in NJ!"

"Love how hard you work to educate everyone, making the world a better place for your family and everyone else," added one fan.

Ginger's fans loved the new look

The post comes weeks after the journalist revealed that she had been promoted to the Managing Editor of a brand new climate unit for the meteorology team.

The mom-of-two shared the news with a series of snippets from her international assignment in the Maldives. Alongside pictures of the wreckage caused by the rising sea levels and erosion on the beaches, she wrote: "So excited to announce - I have a new title (Chief Meteorologist & managing editor of the climate unit) & my team is growing.

Ginger has been well-known for her work as chief meteorologist for ABC

"Feels right to post this announcement with the desperate situation I'm seeing here in the Maldives (sea level rise & erosion has taken groundwater supplies from 97% of their islands).

"We have an official climate unit now — and you'll see big coverage next week."

She also thanked her team of reporters and crew workers, concluding with: "I'm so proud of ABC's commitment to telling these stories."

