Ginger Zee is a proud and hard working eco-warrior, so when her environmental morals were questioned by angry fans recently, she was quick to defend herself.

The GMA meteorologist shared a message on Instagram in which she urged people to watch her latest project about climate change and help save the planet.

Alongside a photo of her team in the Maldives, she wrote: "Today we took you to the Maldives (posted it in my IGTV). The lowest lying island nation in the world where @nasa says at the current rate of global warming, 80% of its islands will be uninhabitable by 2050."

Ginger continued: "These stories do not come by easily. In the last year and a half, my team assembled unofficially and we began pitching weekly stories but also watching for the big, majorly important stories that would help us all connect to the urgent signs of a rapidly changing climate."

She thanked the people she worked with and fans thanked her for shedding light on such important issues.

But there were some who weren't so impressed and berated Ginger for traveling on, "gas-guzzling jets and yachts," and asked how many private jets she has been on. One even called her a hypocrite, and Ginger wasn't about to take the criticism lying down.

The TV star responded with a lengthy and detailed answer. "We don’t take private jets. Always commercial," she wrote, before continuing: "That was not the intent of the piece.

"My flights are my biggest footprint (they are commercial), I drive electric, I do everything in my workplace, home and community I can to be kind to the atmosphere and planet.

"No one can be perfect - I am not expecting that of anyone. This is a report about what needs to happen for these folks to survive. Innovation, technology and changing to renewables."

More of her social media followers then chimed in and commented: "Thank you for being so dedicated with what you do ! It’s so fun to watch and learn from you about the world."

