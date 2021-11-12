Dwayne Johnson, better known by his ring name 'The Rock', is one of Hollywood's best-paid actors. He's been topping Forbes' Rich List for years on end.

In 2020, he reached the top spot for the second year in a row earning an estimated £63m thanks to his Netflix film Red Notice and his successful Under Armour fitness clothing line, Project Rock. But does The Rock keep his fortune to himself? Absolutely not.

The actor is one of the most charitable stars out there. During the pandemic, he launched the #LikeAVoss movement, where he asked his 269 million followers to do their small part in making the world a better place – whether that's sharing an inspiring message, doing a random act of kindness or doing something thoughtful for someone in need.

The Rock also noted: "When I was 15yrs old I heard a quote that stuck with me for life – it's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice."

"The Rock really has aloha. While he was here filming with Disney, he took time out of his busy schedule to help us with our flood relief work as our island had experienced its largest natural disaster in years" – Megan Fox, executive director of non-profit Mālama Kaua'i in Hawaii

Megan Fox, executive director of non-profit Mālama Kaua'i on the island of Kaua'I, shared an anecdote with HELLO! about how The Rock took time out of his busy filming schedule to volunteer.

Among other things, the Moana actor promoted the non-profit on social media to help drive donations to serve victims of the flood. "To stop and make time to give back through a small local organisation while he was here is really telling of what kind of person he is and how he was raised," Megan added. "Mahalo Dwayne for your kōkua and honouring your roots!"

In 2006, he founded The Dwayne Johnson ROCK Foundation, a charity that works with at-risk and terminally ill children who are hospitalised for medical disabilities, disorders and illnesses.

The foundation expanded its mission to include education, encouraging young people to continue their studies past high school, plus it also has its own physical fitness programme, teaching kids about nutrition and exercise, and its own lottery. "Our goal is to make every child smile," the website states.

The Fast and Furious actor also has a long list of charities he supports, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, I Have a Dream Foundation, Parkinson Society Maritime Region, Red Cross, Starlight Children's Foundation, and Until There's A Cure.

