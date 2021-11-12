Academy Award-winning actress Goldie Hawn has flown the flag for various charities through the years, from the American Foundation for AIDS Research to the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

But her greatest achievement is undoubtedly her eponymous, The Goldie Hawn Foundation, a public charity whose mission is to equip children with the social and emotional skills to lead happier and healthier lives.

It was after 9/11 that Goldie, mother to actors Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson, and Wyatt Russell, decided to set up the charity.

In her founder's message, she writes: "Like you, I was shaken to my core, as it seemed the world had changed in an instant.

"My heart went to our youth, who were already showing signs of silent distress with symptoms of anxiety, depression, aggression and even child suicide. It was unimaginable that our little ones were suffering mental disturbances and being robbed of their joyful childhoods."

Goldie lent on neuroscientists, teachers and researchers to create educational programme MindUP, which has been taught to over seven million children in schools around the world. Based firmly in neuroscience, MindUP teaches the skills and knowledge children need to regulate their stress and emotion, form positive relationships, and act with kindness and compassion.

