Where to start with Jessica Alba? America's sweetheart, whose film credits include Honey, Fantastic Four and Sin City, has championed a number of causes in her time, from supporting gay rights to advocating for children's education.

But nowadays Jessica is just as celebrated for her philanthropy and entrepreneurial skills as she is for her acting.

She was inspired to set up The Honest Company in 2011 after suffering from asthma and allergies, and subsequently finding herself in hospital frequently, as a child. Her mission via her eco-friendly firm is to provide families with non-toxic and natural goods, from nappies to lipsticks.

Not only are her health and wellness products sustainable, but a portion of the profit from every sale also goes to families in need. The Honest Company also supports over 100 non-profit organisations that work to change the lives of children.

"Health and wellness are a universal foundation for a life well-lived and I believe it's our responsibility to leave the world better than when we found it. We care about all people and the planet," Jessica says on her company's official website.

During the pandemic, The Honest Company also donated three million nappies and personal care products to Baby2Baby, a non-profit organisation that helps children living in poverty. It's no surprise that Jessica is both an ambassador and a board member for the charity whose mission is so aligned to her own.

See the full Kind List here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.